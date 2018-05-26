2 metro women killed, 2 children injured in rollover crash involving semi in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two metro women were killed Saturday in a rollover crash involving a semitrailer in Oklahoma, officials say.

According to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 69 just outside of Durant, Oklahoma.

OHP reports say a 2009 Chevy Malibu driven by a 35-year-old Overland Park man and a semi driven by a Texas man were both traveling south on the highway when the Malibu hit the semi and overturned into the median.

Oklahoma troopers said the crash was caused by an inattentive driver.

Two women, 25-year-old Jamesha Brooks of Overland Park and 25-year-old Maurtica Britt of KCK, were passengers in the Chevy Malibu and were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Two children, ages 3 and 5, from KCK were injured in the crash and taken to hospitals in Texas. Both were admitted to the hospitals in stable condition.

The driver of the Malibu refused treatment at the scene from first-responders. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Troopers have not yet determined whether the people in both vehicles were wearing seat belts.