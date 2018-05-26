52-year-old man dies after SUV crashes into home in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 52-year-old man died Saturday after an SUV crashed into an Independence home, police say.

The crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. Saturday near 35th Street and Crane Street. Independence police say a 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe driving south on Crane Street veered off the road and hit a home.

The 52-year-old man, who was driving the SUV, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name has not yet been released.

The residents inside the home were uninjured, police say. The crash is under investigation.