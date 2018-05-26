FOX4’s Karli Ritter to take KC’s first nonstop transatlantic flight to Iceland this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Kansas City’s first nonstop transatlantic flight takes off on Saturday, FOX4’s Karli Ritter will be along for the ride.

The new service allows travelers to fly nonstop from KC to Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, and vice versa, courtesy of Icelandair. The airline offers three nonstop flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The first flight from Iceland to Kansas City landed at KCI on Friday night. Saturday afternoon, meteorologist Karli Ritter will be a part of history on the first flight from Kansas City to Iceland.

Ritter will be staying in Iceland through Tuesday to show FOX4 viewers the best the country has to offer. Make sure you tune in to FOX4 News to see what “the land of fire and ice” has in store for travelers.

Not only do the new nonstop flights mean quicker and cheaper flights to Iceland, but Reykjavík has connections to more than 25 cities in Scandinavia, the United Kingdom and continental Europe.

Flights will depart KCI at 5:15 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and arrive in Reykjavík at 5:05 a.m. (local time), “just in time to start the day in Iceland or make easy connections to other Iceland destinations in Europe, such as London, Paris, Dublin or Munich,” the Kansas City Aviation Department said in a statement.

The flight from Reykjavík to Kansas City will depart at 6 p.m. (local time) on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays, and arrive in Kansas City at 8:45 p.m.

“Icelandair has made an excellent choice in connecting Kansas City to their growing network,” Kansas City Director of Aviation Pat Klein said in a statement released in January when the flights were announced. “In addition to nonstop access to one of the fastest growing tourism destinations, passengers will also appreciate the ease of transiting through Iceland on their way to Europe.”

Icelandair said passengers can also enjoy Icelandair Stopoever, for up to seven nights at no additional airfare.