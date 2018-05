Independence teen dies, 4 others injured in crash on I-70 near Sweet Springs

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence 18-year-old died Saturday morning and four others were injured after an overnight crash in Saline County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 18-year-old Kristen Moore was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 just after midnight when her car went off the roadway near mile marker 68.

The report says a possible vehicle defect caused the car to skid off the road.¬†Troopers say the car overturned multiple times, and four of the car’s five occupants were ejected.

Moore was taken to a metro hospital where she was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Four passengers — two 17-year-old girls, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man — who are all also from Independence were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

The crash report says no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.