Independence teen dies, 4 others injured in crash on I-70 near Sweet Springs

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence 18-year-old died Saturday morning and four others were injured after an overnight crash in Saline County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 18-year-old Kristen Moore was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 just after midnight when her car went off the roadway near mile marker 68.

The report says a possible vehicle defect caused the car to skid off the road. Troopers say the car overturned multiple times, and four of the car’s five occupants were ejected.

Moore was taken to a metro hospital where she was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Four passengers — two 17-year-old girls, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man — who are all also from Independence were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

The crash report says no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.