One person injured in shooting in Shawnee; police searching for 4 possible suspects

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Police are searching for four possible suspects in connection to a Friday night shooting in Shawnee that left a person injured.

Shawnee police were called to the area of 65th Street and Bluejacket around 11:20 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot in the torso. That person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said it appears the shooting was the result of a confrontation, and there were four possible suspects who fled the area. Those suspects have not yet been identified.

Shawnee police are investigating the incident.