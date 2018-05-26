Police investigating homicide after man found dead near Blue Parkway in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide Saturday after a man was found dead near Lawn Avenue and East 51st Street, just south of Blue Parkway.

Kansas City police were called to the area around 4 p.m. Saturday on an ambulance call for a man who the caller said appeared to be dead.

Details about what led up to the man’s death have not been released yet but police have classified the death as a homicide.

Officials have not released the man’s identity, pending notification of family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All calls are anonymous.