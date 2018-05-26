Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Independence man with dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 87-year-old man from Independence.

Family last spoke to James Donald Lazenby on Friday morning when he was at this home on South Lacy Road. His family has not been able to reach him since Friday morning.

He was possibly heading to a doctor’s appointment but never arrived. Police said Lazenby has dementia, and his memory loss might have caused him to keep driving. Lazenby has had a prior similar incident where he was located in the Lake of the Ozarks area by a state trooper and did not know where he was, police said.

The 87-year-old is described as 6-foot-tall, weighing 220 pounds with grey hair and grey eyes. His last known clothing description is unknown.

Lazenby drives a maroon-colored 1998 Chevrolet C1500, two-wheel-drive extended cab pickup with the Missouri license plate 5KK154. The vehicle has initials “JDL” on its tailgate.

Anyone who sees Lazenby or his vehicle is asked to call 911, local law enforcement or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.