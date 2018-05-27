× Head-on crash in Parkville kills 75-year-old KCK man, seriously injures 2 others

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A 75-year-old KCK man is dead and two people are seriously injured following a crash in Platte County Sunday.

It happened around 2:04 p.m. along MO-9 not far from Riss Lake Drive.

The online crash report says a 2014 Hyundai crossed into the path of a 1998 Buick and hit it head on.

The driver of the Buick, 75-year-old Larry G. Kelly of Kansas City, Kan., died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The 35-year-old driver and 15-year-old in the Hyundai were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Neither were wearing seat belts.