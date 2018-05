REYKJAVÍK, Iceland — Meteorologist Karli Ritter is having the time of her life in Iceland.

“Despite raining all day Reykjavík has won over my heart. This city is amazing. I’ve got everything from kid friendly spots to romantic for you to check out!” Karli posted along with a few photos Sunday.

Karli was on Kansas City’s first nonstop transatlantic flight Saturday. During her time there she will share the best the country has to offer.

Here are some photos of her trip so far.