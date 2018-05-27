Joe’s Forecast: Another record hot day in KC

Posted 8:15 am, May 27, 2018, by , , and

My goodness this summertime heat in the KC region will continue. More records are likely to fall. Yesterday we hit 93° and I think today may actually be even hotter. No strong storm signals are apparent but some isolated activity isn't out of the question over the next 4 days or so

Checkout in the latest forecast video above!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.
Fox4kc news apps:  iPhone and Android

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

 Click here to add your name to the list

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page