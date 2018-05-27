Moving moment captured at KC’s Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Fountain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the heart of Kansas City a memorial pays tribute to Vietnam veterans.

David Baker designed the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Fountain that sits at Broadway and West 42nd Street, and crews installed it in 1985.

The wall of the memorial contain the names of 336 KC-area Vietnam veterans who were killed or missing action.

The fountains in front of the semi-circular wall represent the county’s growing involvement in the war culminating in two pools symbolic of the divided opinions of the time.

While shooting video of the fountain, FOX4 captured a touching moment. A man stopped by to honor these Vietnam veterans.