One dead, another injured in shooting near Blue Parkway on Coalmine Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and a second was injured during a shooting early Sunday.

It happened just north of Blue Parkway on Coalmine Road around 2 a.m.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police say a second person notified them from another location and said they had non life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about his shooting, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.