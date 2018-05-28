Couple returns from trip to find car broken into at Independence train station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A St. Joseph couple took a train ride to St. Louis but found a crime scene when they got back to the Independence train station.

The Friedrichsens stay busy as business owners and parents of four girls. It’s why the couple decided to celebrate 15 years of marriage by heading to St. Louis last week for the Royals game.

“I really enjoyed it being the first time on the train. You could just kick back and relax," Tony Friedrichsen said.

The couple relaxed and enjoyed their trip, but things changed when they got back to Independence Station on Tuesday afternoon.

Upon walking up to their Ford Explorer, the pair noticed: “The whole back windshield was busted out and they looked like they originally tried to get in the front windshield.”

Someone had helped themselves to all the nooks and crannies of their car -- a laptop, cell phones, cables and clothes: gone.

“It’s just sickening that they crawled in through the back windshield, crawled all the way up to the front of the car to open up one of the doors," Tony Friedrichsen said.

He said police were at the station when the couple got there because their break-in wasn’t the first.

“The officer told us that it had happened for pretty much every single day for the last 20-30 days,” Tony Friedrichsen said.

He said if there were almost a month of continuous break-ins, there should have been signs or some warning of the risk of leaving a parked car here.

“It’s not even so much the property, just the violation of it, and then the fact that it just seems like the Independence Police have better things to do than worry about us," Tony Friedrichsen said.

Police did not respond to FOX4’s questions Monday, likely due to the Memorial Day holiday. Amtrak emailed FOX4 back just before 9 p.m. Monday asking for more information about our questions. We'll update this story when we hear back from them.