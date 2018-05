Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland -- Meteorologist Karli Ritter went on some incredible adventures Monday in Iceland.

She got to visit lava water falls, go into a 350-year-old glacier and much more as she explores the "land of fire and ice."

Karli was on Kansas City’s first nonstop transatlantic flight Saturday. During her time in Iceland, she'll be sharing the best the country has to offer on social media and on FOX4 News.

Here are some photos and videos of her trip so far.

