Kansas City Royals honor local Gold Star families on Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals welcomed Gold Star families to the ballpark for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins.

Marcie Robertson was joined on the mound by her daughters to throw out the first pitch. Her husband, Sgt. First Class Forrest Robertson of Wamego, Kansas, was killed in Afghanistan in 2013.

“He was just an amazing example of how a man should love his wife and his children.” 15-year-old Evelyn Robertson said.

The event was organized by Heroes United, a group supporting Gold Star families in Kansas and Missouri.

“I think it’s a lot of fun. I think it would be something he’d really like to do with us, so we are glad we get to do it," Kristie Robertson, 18, said.

Before the Royals took the field in special uniforms with military green lettering, a special brass band played an armed forces medley honoring the five branches of the military.

Gold Star families also got a chance to meet Whit Merrifield, Lucas Duda and Mike Moustakas and get autographs.

“It was crazy because I never thought I would be able to do it," Corbin Fitzgerald said.

Jaka Gist wore his dad’s dog tags around his neck as he met the players. Sgt. Milton Gist Jr. was killed in Iraq in 2007.

“The first year we came here it inspired my son to play baseball. He’s a good player," his mom Rah said.

Now he will be wearing Mike Moustakas’s hat. The Royals third baseman took it right off his head and wrote the message, “See You in the Show.”

“It means a lot that he would take the time," Gist said.