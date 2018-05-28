Local veteran pays it forward to fishing program helping him and other veterans heal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Many local veterans are finding healing through fishing thanks to a special organization.

Local veteran Mike Davis nominated Bob Barnett, who works with Project Healing Waters, for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award as a way to say thank you for helping him after the military and to help the program continue.

"He donates all his time to helping us veterans, Project Healing Waters," Davis said "He’s an outstanding leader. He keeps us all in line and keeps everything rolling smooth. One of the best groups in the region because of his efforts."

Barnett smiled and gave Davis a hug when presented with the award and $400. Watch the video above to see his reaction.

