Popular burger chain Wahlburgers set to open first metro location in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Get excited, burger fans: Wahlburgers is set to open its first location in the Kansas City metro.

The Boston-based burger chain, owned by chef Paul Wahlburg, along with his brothers Donnie and Mark Wahlburg, will occupy a space at 11935 S. Blackbob Road in Olathe, according to the restaurant’s website.

In 2017, Wahlburgers announced it was expanding to the Midwest as part of a partnership with Hy-Vee. In addition to opening new restaurants, the grocery chain will offer Wahlburgers food at Hy-Vee Market Grille locations.

No specific date has been set for when the new Olathe restaurant will open.