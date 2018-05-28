Sleeping in on weekends may extend your life, new study finds

Don’t feel guilty about sleeping in late on weekends. Researchers say getting more zzzzz’s on Saturday and Sunday morning may extend your life.

That’s according to a new study published in the Journal of Sleep Research.

The findings are based on nearly 44,000 people in Sweden over a 13-year period. Those involved with the data said when people who get less sleep during the week slept in on weekends, their mortality rate was the same as those who get 7 hours per night.

There’s no clear-cut answer yet on why sleeping on weekends makes a difference. But a professor from the Stress Research Institute at Stockholm University said perhaps short sleepers are catching up on some of the sleep they missed on the other days.