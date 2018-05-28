World Health Organization wants to ban food with high trans fat worldwide

NEW YORK — The World Health Organization wants to eliminate artificial trans fats from the global food supply and has a step-by-step strategy on how to do so by 2023.

The organization launched a new initiative in hopes of helping countries kick the trans fat habit.

The artificial fatty acids are made when vegetable oil hardens in a process called hydrogenation and are used in everything from fried foods to snack foods and baked goods.

Manufacturers like to use them because they don’t spoil as quickly as other fats, extending the shelf-life for those foods.

But health advocates say they can do lasting harm to your health. Trans fats are known to raise levels of bad cholesterol and increase your risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes.

The WHO is hoping the initiative they’re calling “REPLACE” will teach countries how to swap out those artificial trans fats.

While some countries and U.S. states have already started moving away from man-made trans fats, the goal is to have them removed from all foods by 2023.