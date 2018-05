GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Grandview, police say.

Police were called to the area of Holiday Drive and East 119th Street around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting.

Officers found the 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The Grandview boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released the boy’s name.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.