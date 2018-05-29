ICELAND — FOX4’s Karli Ritter is having the time of her life exploring Iceland with the help of FOX4 photojournalists Matt Kline and Sean Walshire. Explore the country via the FOX4 drone in the videos below. They’re breathtaking.
Explore Iceland via the FOX4 Drone
-
FOX4’s Karli Ritter explores lava water falls, historic glaciers and more on trip to Iceland
-
FOX4’s Karli Ritter takes KC’s first nonstop transatlantic flight to Iceland
-
What is Problem Solvers: Crime Files?
-
Elected officials threatened following FOX4 investigation into Clay County spending
-
Man in critical condition; suspect in custody after shooting in Overland Park
-
-
Clay County residents on target to get signatures needed for county audit
-
Here’s what Karli Ritter has been up to in Iceland
-
Airline to pay 2 people to move to Iceland, travel for ‘world’s best summer job’
-
Hometown Heroes: This Memorial Day FOX4 honors those who served our country
-
FOX4’s Abby Eden welcomes healthy baby girl, Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Ann
-
-
Innocent driver seriously hurt in collision with Jax. Co. deputy pursuing driver with incorrect tags
-
FOX4 says “Happy Mother’s Day” to our moms!
-
A look at one of the products you can try at KC’s Tasty Expo