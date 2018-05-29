Fire destroys KC home of baseball great Satchel Paige

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fire destroyed the Kansas City home of one of baseball's greatest players Tuesday.

Firefighters put out the blaze at Satchel Paige's former home near 28th and Prospect, but not before it destroyed the top floors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say it is a total loss.

Paige, one of the greatest pitchers to have ever played the game, played for the Kansas City Monarchs for most of the 40s and the Kansas City Athletics. He's in the Negro Leagues Baseball Hall of Fame as well as the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.