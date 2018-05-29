Great Plains SPCA raises rates for animals they take in, which will cost Bonner Springs taxpayers more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. -- It could soon cost taxpayers more money to take care of the stray dogs and cats found in one city.

Right now when Bonner Springs animal control finds a stray, they take the animal to the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam. Great Plains charges the city $45 for each animal they take in, but that fee is about to rise.

In a letter to the city, the President of Great Plains SPCA proposed new rates. Beginning July 1st, the charge for each animal the shelter takes in from Bonner Springs will go up $20.

Then in January, it will close to double – from $45 to $86 per animal.

The President of Great Plains SPCA says if Bonner Springs does not agree to these new rates, they will have to end their partnership with the city.

FOX4 reached out to the city and shelter to find out how many animals Bonner Springs sends their way each year and why the rates are going up so much, but we have not yet heard back.

The new contract stipulates any animal in need of medical attention will be taken to Great Plains SPCA for medical treatment – at a $250 additional charge. And if it’s after hours, the animal will be taken to a local vet and only euthanized if it is deemed that animal is suffering.

Great Plains is a no-kill shelter and finds new homes for close to seven thousand pets each year.

The Bonner Springs City Council is expected to approve this new contract during Tuesday’s meeting.