Half-finished demolition exposes shady contractor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's relief in sight for neighbors who have been complaining for more than two weeks about a partially demolished home.

After FOX4 Problem Solvers investigated, work is now underway to haul away the rubble near East 56th Street and Bennington Avenue.

And another man has come forward saying he too has been victimized by Donte Littlejohn.

"I absolutely have had a bad experience with him," said Danny Tipton.

On Friday, FOX 4 showed you the mess left behind by Littlejohn's crew, after his business, Alliance Real Estate Service, cashed $4,800 in checks to tear down a vacant house. The city stopped the work, because the contractor did not get the proper permits, and Littlejohn never finished the job.

Tipton contacted FOX 4 claiming Littlejohn also owes him $1,200. He loaned him money in anticipation of the real estate agent coming to work for his firm, G.T. Home Solutions. Tipton says Littlejohn never repaid the loan or became an employee.

"Write out a promissory note and we did," Tipton said. "It’s a front and a back of a sheet of paper where he promised to pay me back. Then he just fell off the face of the earth."

Tipton says Littlejohn is a former student of his, when Tipton worked for the Hickman Mills School District. He thought he could trust Littlejohn after successfully purchasing a home using Littlejohn as the real estate agent.

"Somebody has to stop him from taking advantage of people," Tipton said.

Neighbors along 56th Street are getting some relief from the botched demolition work.

The property owner has hired a new contractor, who has obtained the proper city permit to get rid of the rubble that's become such an eyesore.

The new contractor says he's charging $6,000 to finish the job correctly. The property owners plan to take Littlejohn to court to try to get their money back, Tipton says he would not count on it.