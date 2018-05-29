Karli Ritter visits Iceland’s iconic Blue Lagoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REYKJAVIK, Iceland -- Before boarding her flight back to the United States, Karli Ritter stopped by one of the iconic Blue Lagoon in Iceland.

The lagoon is approximately a five-minute drive from the airport, and it's where people go to relax after a long flight. Some even hop in the spring before boarding their flight home.

People visit the lagoon for its healing powers.

It is known as one of the 25 wonders of the world.

There are various packages available to those who visit including one starting at approximately $10.