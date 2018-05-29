FOX4 Forecast: Steam then storms!

Posted 5:00 am, May 29, 2018

Grab the water and don't forget the sunscreen... Another hot and steamy afternoon ahead for Tuesday! We could see some isolated storms this afternoon but the better chance arrives overnight into Wednesday morning. We're tracking it for you in the update here.

Check out the latest forecast video above!

 

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

