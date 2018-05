Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation will close three bridges over I-70 Tuesday.

The Pittman Road, Crysler Avenue, and Phelps Road overpasses will remain closed until approximately Thursday, Nov. 1.

MoDOT plans to replace all three bridges.

On the weekend of June 8, MoDOT will shut down both eastbound and westbound I-70 between I-435 and I-470 to demolish the current bridges.