Negro Leagues Baseball Museum hopes home of legend Satchel Paige can be restored after fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, hopes there’s a way the former home of pitching legend Satchel Paige can be saved.

The home, near 28th and Prospect, was severely damaged by a large fire that erupted around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Investigators have not released a cause for the fire.

“We hope that it’s not lost, but we don’t know,” Kendrick said.

Paige lived in the home from the early 1960’s until his death in 1982. Paige’s relatives moved out of the house in 1991.

Kendrick believes the former home of a legendary pitcher, with a plaque in both the Negro Leagues Baseball Hall of Fame and the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, holds historic and cultural significance for the city.

“We don’t want the neighborhood to forget that Satchel Paige was once a part of that Santa Fe neighborhood,” Kendrick said. “I guarantee you will see an overwhelming outpouring of folks who want to make sure that house is saved, in some fashion. Whether or not it can remains to be seen.”

Paige’s daughter, Linda Paige Shelby, recalls wonderful memories from the home.

“We entertained everyone from Count Basie to the Harlem Globetrotters there,” Paige Shelby said.