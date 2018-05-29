Northbound I-435 shut down at I-70 due to tractor-trailer fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer fire along northbound I-435 could cause some backups for drivers Tuesday afternoon.
It happened just before 23rd Street around 1 p.m.
Crews have shut down Northbound I-435 at I-70 until they can clear the scene. They have not yet said how long they expect that to take.
A dispatcher with the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department said they have not heard of any injuries associated with the crash.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
39.099727 -94.578567