One person shot by police in downtown Lawrence after traffic stop leads to argument

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Officials are investigating after one person was shot by Lawrence police Tuesday night, officials say.

Police said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth and Vermont streets in downtown Lawrence.

An officer made a traffic stop in the area when someone inside the vehicle got into an argument with the officer. A distress call went out, and when other officers arrived on the scene, police said there was “some type of struggle.”

At least one officer fired their weapon, Lawrence police said. The person who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Lawrence police said in a tweet that a knife was recovered at the scene, but it’s unknown if it was involved in the incident at this time.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will not investigate the shooting.

