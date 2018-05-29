Pinstripes’ tomato bruschetta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you can't make it out to Pinstripes to take part in the annual Big Slick Block Party Saturday, you can bring a taste of the event into your home. Chef Brandon Johnson from Pinstripes shared his recipe with FOX4 for their bruschetta.

Ingredients:

Tomatoes, large 4 each

Red onion, small 1/4 each

Extra virgin olive oil 1/4 cup

Red wine vineger 2 Tbls

Basil, julienne 1 Tbl

Cilantro, julienne 1 tsp

Oregano, pulled off the stem 1/2 Tbl

Garlic, minced 1 tsp

Salt, kosher To taste

Fresh ground black pepper To taste

Directions:

1. Dice the tomatoes into 1/2 inch pieces and place in a bowl

2. Mince the onion into very small pieces and add to the tomatoes

3. Add the oil and vinegar. Toss together to evenly coat.

4. Add the fresh herbs and garlic to the mixture and toss together

5. Season with salt and pepper to your preference

6. Enjoy on toasted bread or with crostinis!

