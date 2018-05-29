Pinstripes’ tomato bruschetta

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you can't make it out to Pinstripes to take part in the annual Big Slick Block Party Saturday, you can bring a taste of the event into your home. Chef Brandon Johnson from Pinstripes shared his recipe with FOX4 for their bruschetta.
Ingredients:
Tomatoes, large 4 each
Red onion, small 1/4 each
Extra virgin olive oil 1/4 cup
Red wine vineger 2 Tbls
Basil, julienne 1 Tbl
Cilantro, julienne 1 tsp
Oregano, pulled off the stem 1/2 Tbl
Garlic, minced 1 tsp
Salt, kosher To taste
Fresh ground black pepper To taste
Directions:
1. Dice the tomatoes into 1/2 inch pieces and place in a bowl
2. Mince the onion into very small pieces and add to the tomatoes
3. Add the oil and vinegar. Toss together to evenly coat.
4. Add the fresh herbs and garlic to the mixture and toss together
5. Season with salt and pepper to your preference
6. Enjoy on toasted bread or with crostinis!
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.