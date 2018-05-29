Puppy covered in permanent marker messages abandoned in Ohio park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – A puppy was covered in messages written in permanent marker and then abandoned at a park in Chillicothe, Ohio.

The puppy, a five- to six-month-old female is a lab mix and was left at a park near the Ross County Humane Society, WSYX reports.

Facebook user Brittany May, who said she works with the humane society, posted about the puppy May 25th, with photos showing words including “free” and “good home only” written on her body in black marker.

The humane society on Monday gave an update on the little girl, which it named Marvella.

She was given a bath to remove as much marker as possible and spent the day in the shelter’s office getting treats and attention. She’ll be available for adoption later this week, and the humane society said “she has had so many applications for her that we are positive she will find a loving forever home.”

In its post, the humane society said, “Please keep in mind that shelters all over the country, including ours, are full of dogs that were given away as “free” or otherwise abandoned. They all deserve loving forever homes.”