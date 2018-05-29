Missouri Gov. Greitens announces he will resign from office amid scandals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has announced Tuesday he will resign from his role of governor amid criminal and legislative investigations stemming from an extramarital affair and campaign finance questions..

The 44-year-old Rhodes Scholar and ex-Navy SEAL made the announcement Tuesday. The resignation takes effect Friday. Now, the role of governor will move to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson.

“These past few months have been incredibly difficult,” Greitens said Tuesday. “This ordeal has been designed to cause strain on my family.”

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens on Feb. 22 on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The charge was dismissed during jury selection, but a special prosecutor was considering whether to refile charges.

Prosecutors say he took a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair without her consent in 2015, before his election.

The woman told a legislative committee Greitens restrained, slapped, shoved and threatened her during sexual encounters.

“It is clear for the forces that oppose us that there is no end in sight,” he said Tuesday. “I cannot continue to allow those forces to cause pain to the people that I love.”

In April, the local St. Louis prosecutor’s office charged Greitens with another felony, alleging that he improperly used the donor list for a charity that he’d founded to raise money for his 2016 campaign.

The Missouri Legislature began meeting in special session less than two weeks ago to consider impeachment. A special House investigatory committee had subpoenaed Greitens to testify next Monday.

Greitens has denied criminal wrongdoing.

‘This is not the end of our fight,” he said. “I will always be a fighter for the state of Missouri.”

After Greitens’ announcement, Missouri lawmakers and leaders across the state began voicing their thoughts.

“Governor Greitens has done the right thing today,” Attorney General Josh Hawley said. “I wish incoming Governor Mike Parson well, and stand ready to assist him in his transition. This Office’s work for the people of Missouri goes forward.”

Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson, Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr and Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescov released the following statement after Greitens’ resignation:

“We believe the Governor has put the best interest of Missourians first today by choosing to resign. The past few months have been difficult for everyone involved, including the Governor and his family. This is a serious and solemn occasion that reminds us that our state and our duty are bigger than any one person or party.

“The House stands ready to help ensure a smooth transition of power to Governor Parson. The hallmark of democracy is that our public service is temporary. Missouri has been blessed with an unbroken line of men and women in public service who have worked to make our state better, and the work of the many dedicated public servants, who work tirelessly for the people of Missouri, will continue.

“The responsibility the House undertook with its investigation is not a path any of us would have chosen, but it is one we were obligated to pursue in an effort to do what is best for our state. We want to thank the members of the Special Investigative Committee on Oversight for the serious and professional manner in which they went about their task. We also want to thank the staff for the countless hours and sacrifices they made.

“As public servants, our solemn duty is to put the best interests of the people of this great state first in every decision we make. The Governor’s decision today honors that duty and allows Missouri to move forward toward a better tomorrow.”

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty also released a statement:

“The brief and deeply troubled term of Eric Greitens is a case study for why Missouri’s highest elected office is no place for beginners. Gov. Mike Parson possesses the integrity his predecessor lacked, and House Democrats will offer him whatever assistance we can as he begins the difficult task of restoring credibility to state government.”

“Corruption in state government became worse than ever under Eric Greitens,” Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway said. “That corruption must be cleaned up, and our state’s reputation must be restored. This can only happen if leaders put the needs of Missourians ahead of themselves.”

“The governor made the best decision for his family and the state,” U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri said. “I look forward to Gov. Parson’s leadership and will do everything I can to be helpful.”

Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt issued a statement on the resignation:

“Now is the time for the people of Missouri to come together and work toward a better future for our state. My focus is on helping to ensure a smooth transition of power so that state government can continue to serve Missourians without interruption. To that end, my office will be actively working with partners across state agencies and departments to help facilitate the transition process.”