Chef Jasper Mirabile`s asparagus pesto, summertime pasta and caprese toast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for new summer recipes, Chef Jasper Mirabile has you covered. He shared a few of his favorites with FOX4's Mark Alford.

Chef Jasper`s Asparagus Pesto

Ingredients:

One bunch of asparagus, trimmed and blanched

1 cup tightly packed basil leaves

4 garlic cloves

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt & red chili pepper to taste

1/4 cup grated Romano

Directions:

Place asparagus, basil, garlic, salt and red chili pepper in the bowl of a food processor or blender. Place lid on and slowly drizzle in olive oil. Let run for about one minute. Add Romano cheese and let run for less than 30 seconds.

Store in airtight container until ready to use.

Chef Jasper`s Notes: Here is a simple and easy recipe for your summer time dishes. I also like to add Allman`s or pine nuts for added flavor.

Chef Jasper`s Summertime Pasta

Directions:

1 lb. Linguine Pasta

1 .5 lbs. Roma Tomatoes

1/2 cup XV Olive Oil

6-8 garlic cloves

24 Fresh Basil leaves

Sea Salt & Red Pepper to taste

Grated Romano for dusting

8 oz. Fresh Mozzarella

Ingredients:

Cook pasta al'dente. Set aside.

Core tomatoes and place in food processor on pulse for a minute.

Mince garlic and set aside.

Heat olive oil in a sauté pan. Add garlic and immediately take off the heat. Do not burn. Add tomatoes.

Season with salt and red pepper flakes. Add cooked pasta & toss with basil and olive oil.

Dust pasta with grated Romano cheese and toss with fresh cubed Mozzarella.

Jasper Mirabile`s Caprese Toast

Ingredients:

Farm to Market Ciabatta

XV olive oil for drizzle

Balsamic glaze for drizzle

4 cloves fresh garlic

1 lb. fresh Mozzarella

1 Avocado pitted and sliced

4-6 pieces grilled asparagus

2 Roasted Peppers

Fresh basil

Directions:

In a food processor and basil and garlic and oil and turn into a pesto. Season with salt.

Slice and toast bread. Drizzle with olive oil and spread pesto on top. Add fresh mozzarella and alternate avocado slices, asparagus and roasted peppers on slices. Drizzle extra-virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar on top and serve.

