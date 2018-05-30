Demand for wellness treatments creates a business boom in the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The med-spa industry has exploded in recent years, giving way to new and rapidly expanding business models.



In recent years, cryotherapy has become a highly sought-after service. The practice involves spending short amounts of time in a freezing cold chamber in order to heal your muscles and rejuvenate your body. Cryotherapy was first made popular by athletes who use it to heal their muscles. It’s now becoming more mainstream.

“The 'cryo' being holistic and working from the inside out, I think is what makes it better, healthier, safer and longer term benefits,” said Jennifer Pint, who turned to cryotherapy about a year ago after three knee surgeries.

Former NFL athlete Joe Mays and his wife Toya opened The Laya Center in Kansas City in 2016.

“We do offer spa amenities so massages, facials, body wraps, body waxing and things like that. But as far as us being a wholistic center. We offer nutrition. We offer herbalism courses. We have yoga in place as well. We have our cryotherapy chamber here,” Joe Mays said.

And business is booming, not only at The Laya Center but also at similar shops across the country.

Another rapidly growing wellness trend is IV therapy.

“We have nurses that work with us and paramedics as well as myself, and I’m a physician. We go to your home. We provide IV fluids and vitamins,” said Meredith Leach, owner of Recovery Hydration Therapy.

Leach started Recovery Hydration Therapy in 2016. She said done bag of fluids can help with everything from hangovers to improving flu symptoms and migraines.

“We have a cocktail of medications we use. One is for headache. One is for nausea, which often accompanies migraines. We mix all of those things into your bag of fluids, and it’s re-hydrating you along with all those is usually a perfect combination to kick it,” Leach said.

The cost ranges between $80 and $180 depending on the type of fluids you choose. The best part is, they make house calls.

Both IV therapy and cryotherapy have become popular because they can help your body feel better, but how safe are these techniques?

“If a potential client truly has a deficiency that has been established by a doctor's office in the sense that they have come with symptoms and we have done a lab test and that shows a lack of vitamins, then we can talk about replacement,” said Adnan Choudhury, an internal medicine physician with Truman Medical Center.

Choudhury said if you’re interested in these services, or any new emerging wellness trend, do your research and consider these things before booking:

Ask if they are close to any healthcare facilities should an emergency occur.

What certifications/training do the staff administering the drug have?

How long has the company been in business?

Check reviews.

Run whatever you are considering by your doctor first.

