Four-vehicle crash near I-70 and Sterling kills one person, injures two others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is dead and two others are injured following a four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near I-70 and Sterling.

According to witnesses, a driver hit a man standing outside of a pickup truck. A third driver in an SUV then hit the driver who hit the man in the truck. A fourth vehicle then crashed into the SUV.

The driver of the pickup truck died. Two other drivers have minor injuries.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were shut down for four and a half hours from Blue Ridge Cutoff to Sterling.