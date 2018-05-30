Greitens could face other charges from Jackson County prosecutor, former US attorney says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eric Greitens isn't out of the legal woods yet.

A former federal attorney told FOX4 there's a chance the Republican governor, who announced his resignation Tuesday, could face other charges beyond the original scope of the prosecution in St. Louis, depending on a metro prosecutor's decision.

On Wednesday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner dropped one of the two criminal cases against Eric Greitens after he announced his resignation Tuesday. Gardner said her office reached a deal to dismiss the felony charge of computer data tampering.

But there's still at least one more potential case pending against Greitens. He was also indicted on felony invasion of privacy charge in February for allegedly taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of a woman during an extramarital affair in 2015.

That charge was dropped earlier this month, but Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker was appointed as a special prosecutor to consider whether to refile it.

Peters Baker said in a statement Tuesday that her investigation is ongoing and will continue "until our work on the case is completed." She said no deals have been made by her office with Greitens' attorneys.

Barry Grissom, a former U.S. attorney for Kansas, told FOX4 Peters Baker could also look at filing other charges against Greitens, given the detailed testimony provided in a House committee's investigation.

"With the additional evidence they now have, she can -- wherever it leads her as a prosecutor, if the facts are there and the law are there, she can charge him with whatever she finds in that part of the investigation," Grissom said.

Hear more from Grissom in the video player above.

But Peters Baker is working with a limited timeline. The statute of limitations on the invasion of privacy case runs out on June 11.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video