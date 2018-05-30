KCPS program aims to prevent what they call summer learning loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of Metro children will spend the next nine weeks with teachers and volunteers helping them retain the information they learned this past school year.

The Atomic Blast Summer Enrichment program, in partnership with Kansas City Public Schools, is designed to work students physically and mentally at a time when boredom can offset the learning a child made while in school.

Experts believe a child can lose 2.6 months of grade-level equivalency in computation skills over the summer. Teachers and volunteers will spend the summer helping students with math and science based classes as well as physical activity to make sure their summer isn't being wasted.

The camp accommodates children from 5 to 18. Older students even have opportunities to practice job interviews and visit colleges.

The program runs through July 27th. For more information about the Atomic Blast Summer Enrichment program click or tap here.