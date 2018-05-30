× Lake of the Ozarks ‘Party Cove’ to get its own reality TV show from ‘Jersey Shore’ creators

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Move over, Snooki. The creators of reality shows like “Jersey Shore” and “Party Down South” are setting their sights on the Lake of the Ozarks.

Doron Ofir Casting and 495 Productions are looking for cast members for a reality show to be filmed at the infamous “Party Cove” at the Lake of the Ozarks. The show’s name? “Party Cove,” of course.

According to their website, the production company is looking for the “craziest, hottest, loudest 21+ SUMMER VACATIONERS who are ready to hit the lake and share the summer of a lifetime with us.”

Some of the questions for potential cast members include, “BRAG! What are your best assets? Physical, material and social,” and “What are your pick-up tactics?”

You can apply online if you think you’re wild enough.

Party Cove’s official name is Anderson Hollow Cove. The spot is known for nudity, public sex acts and plenty of alcohol.