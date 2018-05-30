Family mourning after 2 metro women killed in rollover crash involving semi in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Two metro women died Saturday in a rollover crash in Oklahoma, and now their shocked families are grieving.

“I don't remember anything to be honest with you,” Quentin Brooks said.

The Overland Park man was driving his wife, Jamesha, his sister-in-law Maurtica Britt, and his young niece and nephew to Grand Prairie, Texas, early Saturday morning.

“I was the only one awake at the time,” the 25-year-old said.

Around 7:15 a.m., about six hours into their eight-hour drive, Brooks rear-ended a semi and lost control of his car just north of Durant, Oklahoma.

The car overturned in the median.

“The car is bashed in from both sides,” Brooks said. “Once you see it, it can`t be unseen.”

His wife and sister-in-law died at the scene.

“Just in shock, didn`t know where I was. Just in shock,” Brooks said.

“It`s just hard to believe that they`re no longer here with us,” said Margaret Smith, the victims’ grandmother.

Smith said the three- and four-year-old children survived and were taken to nearby hospitals.

“My nephew, it`s hard on him because he saw it. He knows what happened, and he`s only three,” Brooks said. “He looked at me and said, 'Quentin, it`s OK. My mommy is sleeping for a long, long time, so it`s OK. We can go to sleep.”

Brooks said he's not sure how he made it out alive.

“I still ask how I got out. I didn't even have shoes on when I got out of the car,” Brooks said. “I go to sleep every night asking like, what happened?”

Family members said the loss is almost unbearable but that everything is in God's timing.

“We`re gonna need a lot of prayer,” Smith said. “Please just everybody pray for us.”

“It`s a feeling that`s indescribable,” Brooks said, “trying to shadow the pain.”

Police determined distracted driving caused the crash but say it's still under investigation.

Maurtica Britt leaves behind four children. Brooks said they'll all come together as a family to support his brother, who is now a single dad, to raise his four young children. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family financially.

The family is holding a balloon release in memory of the two women Wednesday night at 7 p.m.