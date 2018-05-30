MLB fans rank best smiles in baseball

MLB.com’s CUT4 is holding a public vote to select the best smile in baseball, leaving many of us in the FOX4 newsroom saying, “Is there any doubt?! Come on! Salvy has the best smile!”

Salvy has been winning over the hearts of Royals fans for years with that big bright, toothy grin.

CUT4 chose their 17 favorite big league smiles and fans are voting on their favorites. Perez did make the list, but (as of Wednesday afternoon) he is sitting in 8th place.

Salvy’s buddy and former teammate Lorenzo Cain also made the list.

Check it out! Vote here.