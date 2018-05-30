Mo. State Hwy. Patrol not sure who was operating boat on Ozarks before it crashed, killed 3 people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMDEN, Mo. — In an updated report released Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says they are not sure who was operating a boat when it struck a rock bluff on the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri and killed three people.

One person was arrested following the crash on three preliminary charges of boating while intoxicated involving a death of another person. He has since been released from jail, and state troopers say they are not sure who was operating the boat when it crashed.

UPDATE: Fatal boat crash/Lake of the Ozarks on May 19, 2018 - Preliminary online report details have been revised with up-to-date info. The driver of the boat has been amended to Unknown. The reconstruction & investigation is continuing. https://t.co/au62Wtjk49 — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 30, 2018

The deceased victims were identified as:

Joseph J. Lemark, 23, of Overland Park, Kan.

Daniel R. Lewis, 24, of Overland Park, Kan.

Hailey M. Hochanadel, 21, of Olathe, Kan.

Ashley K. Lamb, 21, of Olathe, Kan. suffered serious injuries.

Hayden Frazier, 22, of Overland Park suffered moderate injuries. All five people involved were friends who graduated from high school in Olathe.

The crash report says Frazier, Hochanadel and LeMark were ejected into the water in the crash that happened before 2 a.m. Saturday. State Patrol Sgt. Scott White said Frazier climbed back aboard and paddled the 1991 Regal Runabout across the channel to a dock at Simmons Point.

A neighbor called to report the incident.