STL Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to reveal more on “fair & just resolution” she reached with Greitens’ attorneys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced Tuesday that he will resign from office Friday, but this does not remove his current legal troubles. He could still face criminal charges.

“The last few months have been incredibly difficult for me, for my family, for my team, for my friends, and many, many people that I love,” he said while announcing his resignation. He also added that he was the victim of “legal harassment.”

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is still looking at the evidence related to the invasion of privacy charge, to see if there is enough to re-file charges against Greitens. To those who believe this charge will now go away since Greitens decided to resign, she said,“…our investigation continues. In the interest of pursing justice to its fullest lengths, we will continue until our work on the case is completed…Our review of this case, as I have stated before, will be pursued without fear or favor.”

Prosecutors alleged that he took a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair without her consent in 2015, before his election. That photo never surfaced during the investigation.

The statute of limitations for this charge comes on June 11.

The governor is also accused of disclosing a donor list from the veterans' charity he founded, The Mission Continues, to his political fundraiser without the consent of the charity. The charge was filed last month in St. Louis, where the charity is based, but St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said Tuesday she’s reached a deal with Greiten’s attorneys.

“I have been in contact with the Governor’s defense team over the past several days,” she said in a statement Tuesday. “We have reached a fair and just resolution of the pending charges. We will provide more information tomorrow.”

A source told the St. Louis Dispatch Gardner is expected to drop that charge against him.

Many lawmakers believe the fact Greitens was being forced to hand over documents related to this charge to the House investigative committee sparked his decision to resign.

His resignation now means the House will end its investigation.

Mike Parson will automatically ascend from lieutenant governor to governor on Friday when Greitens steps down.

Parson, 62, spent more than a decade as a legislator representing southwest Missouri, experience that will likely give him a better working relationship with lawmakers than Greitens, 44, who was a political novice when elected governor in 2016.

Parson served two tours in the Military Police, in Germany and Hawaii, for the U.S. Army. He later spent 12 years as Polk County sheriff. He spent another dozen years serving in the Missouri Legislature, where he strongly opposed abortion and supported the National Rifle Association. He was elected lieutenant governor in 2016.

Parson also is a third-generation farmer who successfully sought an amendment to the Missouri Constitution designed to protect farmers from having to modify their practices to satisfy the concerns of animal-rights groups. Voters narrowly approved the amendment in 2014, amid strong opposition from the Humane Society of the United States and questions about whether it protected out-of-state farm owners.