Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Karli Ritter is back from Iceland and shared some of her travel tips with the FOX4 morning crew. They had a little fun with a quick game of "Take It or Leave It." Below you'll find Karli's suggestions. Watch the video above for her reasons.

Umbrella-- Leave it

Swimsuit-- Take it

Sunscreen-- Take it

Cash-- Leave it, everywhere takes credit