Woman riding motorcycle critically injured after crash in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — A motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries Wednesday afternoon after a crash in Lenexa, officials say.

The crash, which happened near East 83rd Street and Woodland Drive, involved a motorcycle and a car. Police have not said what caused the crash yet.

A woman riding the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Lenexa police said both eastbound and westbound traffic on 83rd is being diverted. Police said drivers should expect delays in the area for a couple of hours.