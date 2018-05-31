Experts, police and families join for panel on teen suicide and prevention in Lenexa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Some of the best experts in the metro came together Thursday night for a powerful discussion about an urgent issue: teen suicide and prevention.

That`s why FOX4 and our You Matter campaign were proud partners of this panel discussion called "A Night of Hope" at Shawnee Mission Medical Center.

FOX4's John Holt moderated the bold conversation with mental health experts, law enforcement, and adults and teens who have dealt with this tragedy first-hand.

Some of the advice from the experts if you know a teen showing warning signs that they may be having suicidal thoughts: Do everything you can to open a dialogue. Get a conversation going to let that person know they're not alone.

"It`s time that we come out and talk about these things and that our children know that there is somebody who wants to listen to you," said Reetu Signh, a physician at Shawnee Mission Medical Center. "You matter, and you are the future, so we need to invest in that."

Thursday night's event was organized by the 2018 Leadership Lenexa class in recognition of the Tom Karlin Foundation.

Suicide Help Information

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

