Family honors Independence teen by adopting street where he was killed

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Nearly two years since Javon Reilly was shot and killed walking home from class, his family has found a special way to honor his memory.

Javon's aunt, Jennie Anderson, adopted Winner Road in front of Van Horn High School through Independence's Adopt-A-Street program.

“This is his school. This is where he would walk every day, and this is where he died,” Anderson said.

On Sept. 19, 2016, Javon was shot and killed walking home from class. In January, jurors convicted 21-year-old Tymon Reed of second-degree murder.

Now, Anderson said a beautiful sign in front of the school will honor Javon's memory.

“This is a positive thing. We are taking that negative and we want to make it a positive,” Anderson said.

Six times a year the community is invited to help clean the adopted street. The next group gathering is planned for July.