FOX4 Forecast: ORANGE OZONE ALERT!

We've got showers & thunderstorms to our south heading east this morning. Heavy downpours of rain along with frequent lightning are expected. This moves out by mid morning with clouds slowly clearing into the afternoon. Temperatures will range depending upon how long the cloud cover hangs on where you are located. The metro and points south will warm into the middle, possible upper 80s. Even warmer conditions to the north where there will be more sunshine. There is an Orange Ozone Alert today, with poor air quality expected. Limit your outdoor exposure today. We'll discuss that, and look ahead to more hot weather in the updated Long Ranger!

