OLATHE, Kan. — Police are searching for a missing Olathe man who has intellectual disabilities and might be in danger.

Brandon McPearson, 22, was last seen walking from his home on North Parker Terrace around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

He is described as a 6-foot-tall, 172-pound black man and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.

If you see McPearson, please call Olathe police at 913-971-7500.