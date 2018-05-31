× Missouri auditor to examine policies, procedures & financial activity of governor, lt. governor’s offices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — State auditor Nicole Galloway announced Thursday that she will conduct closeout audits of the offices of both the governor and lieutenant governor.

This comes in light of the resignation of Republican Governor Eric Greitens.

The state auditor’s office has notified both offices of the audits and requires them to preserve documents.

Auditors will review office operations and financial activity through the last day of Governor Greitens’ service.

Closeout audits were last conducted in 2017 when the current officials took office.

The governor’s office under the previous administration received a rating of “fair” in the audit released in August 20-17.